LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A memorial for fallen police officers outside the Little Rock Police Department was vandalized overnight.
"Defund the police" was spray-painted on the memorial. "Breonna Taylor" was painted on the ground below the memorial. Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who executed a no-knock search warrant at her home in March.
The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police released a statement Thursday saying, "the despicable act is disrespectful to their families and their memory."
Also painted on the building was "arrest Starks," referring to Little Rock police officer Charles Starks. Starks, who is white, was fired after he fatally shot a Black man, Bradley Blackshire, during a traffic stop. Starks was fired over the shooting but was later reinstated. Prosecutors cleared Starks of legal wrongdoing in the killing.
The vandalism comes a week after someone slashed the tires of police vehicles at the 12th Street substation. Police said they also found homemade fire bombs that had been thrown, but did not ignite, at the station.
On Tuesday, a group of protesters showed up to a Little Rock City Hall meeting to speak. After the protest organizer went over her allotted time, she was asked to leave. The protesters then gathered outside and started chanting things like "no justice, no peace" and "defund the police."