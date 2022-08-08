DEKALB, Texas – Today was not only the first day of school for DeKalb ISD, but it was also kicking off a new first: a four-day school week.
Dr. Chris Galloway, DeKalb ISD superintendent, said the school district has been preparing for the change and getting ready for what lies ahead.
Ultimately, Galloway said the district will be using the Fridays off for the teachers to collaborate and plan so they can be better prepared for the classroom experience of a four-day school week.
Many teachers and students are looking forward to a better work-life balance.
Galloway said, “We won’t actually know how the four-day school week will work until we get through the week and have our first few Fridays off.”
So, said Galloway, in a couple of months, we will have a better idea of how well it is working and its impact.