SHREVEPORT, La. -- With no written inspection reports in hand, a special city council session to consider emergency spending to buy four passenger bridges for Shreveport Regional Airport was cancelled.
Council Chairman James Flurry says they hope to reschedule later this week once those reports are in.
Meantime, two of those ramps are out of service. They were taken out after they were inspected for the first time in years last week.
Airports Director Wade Davis, who's been on the job just less than a year, noticed a big gap in inspections. So he says he had the ramps checked immediately. Davis says the aging jetways had problems, such as braking and parking.
"If they were left to continue they way they were they could potentially damage an aircraft or they could potentially worst case drop 35 plus passengers an average of four feet, which is not a good situation to have," Davis warns.
As a result of two jetways out of service, two airlines that fly in and out of Shreveport are having to load and unload passengers on the ground. We saw passengers walking down the steps from an American Eagle flight and into the terminal Monday afternoon.
Davis recommends the city buy four used -- but good quality -- jetways that are currently available. The cost is $947,000.
He says the city already has the money through bond funds that were set aside in 2016 for this purpose -- but was never acted upon.
Davis also says his office will create a policy of regular inspections of the jetways.