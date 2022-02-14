BATON ROUGE, La. - Delays in the processing of criminal background checks for teachers are aggravating Louisiana's educator shortage, state officials said.
Cade Brumley, state superintendent of education, said when he heard a few complaints from local educators he waited to see how widespread the issue was.
He said he heard of cases where school district employees fled school systems for private industry because of the delays.
Brumley and others emphasized that the checks serve a key function, and help ensure that children are not exposed to those with criminal histories that are supposed to keep them out of the classroom.
