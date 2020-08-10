SHREVEPORT, La. -- They take snail mail to a whole new level. Complaints keep coming about mail delivery in the area because of an apparent backup at the USPS distribution center.
More customers are telling us they're missing important items, from medications to utility bills.
Danna Hendrix of Haughton says she got notifications that two packages she's been expecting were stuck in the USPS distribution center in Shreveport as far back as July 3.
"I figure if they got 'em in piles over there like they say in bins, mine are old so they're probably at the bottom of the barrel. So there's no telling when I'll get 'em if they don't get to the bottom of the stack," Hendrix said.
U.S. Navy veteran Ricky Cage of Ringgold says he's still waiting on prescription pain medication he should've received last Wednesday.
"I have a statement right here. It was picked up on (August) the third, from the VA by a postal official. But it never left Shreveport in the mail to come here to Ringgold. It's still lodged somewhere in Shreveport," Cage said.
An Air Force veteran, Cassandra Bonnett of Shreveport, is also waiting on medication and insurance bills the VA says it put in the mail. She says both wound up being returned to the senders as "undeliverable."
"It said that my address had changed," Bonnett said. "They were calling me, asking me what my new address was. I'm like, I don't have a new address."
Bonnett says the last time she got mail was two weeks ago, and it was for the wrong person. She says she's also missing utility bills.
She went to her local post office to file a complaint in hopes of resolving the problem. Her neighbors are receiving mail.
We also noticed a post on the Next Door app from Cathy Gugliuzza of Bossier City. She said, "I have gotten mail for 6 different people. I am about to go to each house and deliver their mail. Ridiculous!!"
We first reported problems last week. A postal worker shared images of packages stacked up in big containers inside the distribution center. And outside in a parking lot, a tent remains set up where that same worker indicates bulk mail is being stored.
A Dallas-based spokesman for the USPS, Albert Ruiz, says their package intake has grown 50 percent this year, while coronavirus has shrunk their available workforce.
Ruiz says it's a national problem -- not just one in Shreveport -- where the distribution center handles a wide region for east Texas and northwest Louisiana.
The spokesman also echoed last week's statement, saying the postal service is under extreme financial duress. That includes new rules, like the elimination of overtime pay, which is also bogging down the system.
Customers have told us that postal officials blamed delays on a new department head who failed at the distribution center. But the USPS says it won't comment on personnel issues.
We've heard other complaints that there are lots of different letter carriers. Ruiz said, "We can confirm that USPS has hired new employees in the Shreveport area.
“Local management has been made aware and is taking steps to address the concerns," Ruiz continued in a written reply.