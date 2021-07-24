DENHAM SPRINGS, La. - A Delville man drowned Saturday while swimming in the Amite River, Livingston Parish fire officials reported
First responders said the incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday roughly 300 yards from the drop-off point near Tiki Tubing’s Denham Springs headquarters.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, dispatchers said 52-year-old Elson Johnson Jr. went underwater shortly after launching from Tiki Tubing.
Sheriff's deputies and medical personnel responded to the scene, but all attempts to revive Johnson failed.
Saturday's drowning is the second at the site in less than two months in what appears to be a particularly dangerous summer for the river.
In June, Keith Hilliard, father of LSU pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard, drowned while Tiki Tubing.
Three weeks later, rescue crews were once again called to the site after more than 15 tubers were caught in dangerously high waters.
Livingston Parish District 5 Fire Chief Joe Koczrowski told The Advocate earlier this month that tubers should proceed with caution when participating in recreational activities on the Amite.
"The river is angry," Koczrowski said. "I wouldn't want none of my family in that river. Hell, I don't like getting in it in a boat to run rescues."
Livingston Parish spokeswoman Lori Steele said a cause of death will be determined pending the results of an autopsy.