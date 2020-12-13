SHREVEPORT, La - With less than two weeks until Christmas, have you put up your Christmas tree? If you are wanting to cut down your own locally, you may be out of luck.
The Weaver Christmas Tree Farm near Cross Lake has been around roughly four decades. Like most years, they entered this season with expectations on how fast they would sell out of trees. Of course, this is 2020, and Mark Weaver was fully prepared to sell out of trees in record time. He opened the farm to the public the weekend before Thanksgiving and closed up shop just 16 days later after selling all the trees available for this year.
KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis visited with the Weaver family right before they opened and also when they were about to cut down the last trees to get their take on this year and hear from their customers.