SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of illegal possession of a gun while carrying a variety of prohibited hard drugs pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court this week and immediately was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison.
Caddo District Judge Erin Leigh Waddell Garrett sentenced Demarco Deon Hill, 38, after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He had been scheduled for a jury trial on Feb. 6.
Garrett ordered Hill to serve 15 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for the firearms conviction and to 10 years for pleading guilty to illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of controlled dangerous substances. The terms are to be served concurrently.
On Dec. 15, 2021, Shreveport police responded to a dispute call in the 1600 block of Centenary Boulevard, where Hill was yelling in the walkway of the Highland Village Apartments. He was armed with two pocket knives clipped to his front pocket and a large knife secured in a sheath sling on his chest.
Officers searched him and found in possession of a glass pipe with narcotics residue inside, a .22-caliber pistol secured to his right ankle, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and a digital scale.
Hill previously was convicted of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in July 2006 in Caddo District Court.
He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ross Owen and defended by John Evans.