BATON ROUGE, La. - Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, the state’s second longest serving public official and an early supporter of Gov. John Bel Edwards, wrote the governor Friday asking that he veto pay day loan legislation that has been sitting on his desk for the past week.
“The last thing Louisiana needs to combat its state ranking as second highest in poverty is payday loan shops luring more low-income people into high-risk, high-fee loans they cannot repay,” Campbell wrote to his fellow Democrat. “As published testimony against the bill shows, there are consumer-friendly options for borrowers that do not come with predatory terms like an interest rate of 36 percent and a monthly ‘maintenance fee’ of 13% of the original loan amount.”
The state's current payday loan system allows lenders to offer a loan of up to $350, due on a borrower's next payday. The most a payday lender can make per loan is $55.
Senate Bill 381 doesn’t replace or reform that system. It instead creates a new product.
