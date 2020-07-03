MARSHALL, Texas - Early voting for the July 14 Democratic Primary runoff election has been steady, but low as nearly 300 people turned out the first week.
“After four days of early voting, there were 281 people who voted in person,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette said late Thursday.
Additionally, as of Thursday, the elections office had received 360 of the more than 500 ballots-by-mail that were requested.
Early voting hours of operation will continue next week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, July 6 – July 9.
“Friday, July 10th, is a 12-hour polling day,” Robinette said, noting hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
No voting will take place at the main office on Election Day. Polls will be open, however, at Marshall Convention Center and the other aforementioned branches — Waskom Sub-Courthouse, Harleton Community Center, Gold Hall Community Center and Scottsville Community Center.
Since Harrison County is still precinct specific, come Election Day, residents must vote in their assigned consolidated precinct, Robinette explained.
“Election Day is Tuesday, July 14th; and on that day voters must vote in their ‘assigned home’ precinct as the precincts have been consolidated down to five on Election Day instead of 26,” said Robinette.
Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Precincts No. 1, 2, 3,4,8,9,10,11,14,18,21,22 and 26 will vote at Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd.; Precincts 20 and 6 will vote at Waskom
Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Avenue; Precincts 15, 16, 23 and 24 at Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Precincts 12, 13, 19 and 25 at Gold Hall Community Center, 101 Elm St.; and Precincts 17, 5 and 7 at Scottsville Community Center, 135 Green St.
On the Democratic Party Primary Runoff ballot, State Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, and former Air Force helicopter pilot Mary “MJ” Hegar are vying for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate seat. The winner will face Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda are vying for the office of railroad commissioner.
Robinette noted that while the deadline to apply for a ballot-by-mail for this election has passed, ballots by mail can be received through Election Day and possibly one day after if they have cancellation marks indicating they were placed for delivery by mail or common or contract carrier no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and were received no later than 5 p.m. the day after.
Ballots can also be received by Monday, July 20, from voters who are members of the United States armed forces or the spouse or dependent of a member of the armed forces or merchant marines who applied for a ballot using a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), said Robinette.
“We have already received over 1,080 requests for ballots by mail for the November election,” he said.
The elections administration said ballots by mail are an annual request, unless a voter only wants one for a specific election. Otherwise, the ballot has to be applied for after January 1 of each year.
“Voters are still asked to provide your own masks,” he said, regarding safety precautions in light of COVID-19.
He noted polling places are all equipped with hand sanitizer, and curb-side voting is available, too.