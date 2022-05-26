SHREVEPORT, La. -- A demographer is still tinkering with plans for new district lines, after requests from city council members. Only one plan was introduced at their meeting on Tuesday.
But, demographer Gary Joiner says, "I've blown past a dozen (plans) now. I'm up to 15 by my count."
The challenge comes with making each of the seven districts basically equal in numbers, while dealing with population shifts. The 2020 Census shows fewer people in the north and near west side areas, while the southeast and southwest saw growth.
Joiner says District E in the southwest is the biggest puzzle, as he tries to keep it split evenly between blacks and whites.
"If you're looking at straight racial makeup, it definitely looks like it's a black district. But in the voting age population, is it is not. That's why I said it's a very even type of plan," Joiner explained of his drawing of a new District E in the preferred plan posted by the city.
Joiner says two districts -- C and D -- are easily white majority districts, while four others -- A, B, F and G -- are clearly black majority districts. He warns of the consequences if some on the council try to turn District E into a fifth majority black city council district.
"I contend that a 4-2 and a 50-50 make sense," Joiner says of the ideal council district makeup. "If there is a push to make a fifth, then it's impossible to have a 50-50, then it can be viewed as an overreach. And that means probably a legal action by somebody. Who knows where it goes."
Joiner says keeping District E evenly split would help match the city proportionally to its Census numbers. They show blacks are 58 percent of the city's population, while whites are 38.
The council has until June 20 to submit new district lines to the state.
District C Republican John Nickelson, who has signaled concern over creation of a map that gives Democratically reliable voting blacks an even bigger advantage than they already have. Nickelson posted the first nine redistricting maps that Joiner produced on his Facebook page. You can see them here.