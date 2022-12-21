SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's left of the former Humpfree's club on Texas Street that burned down three months ago is finally being demolished and cleaned up.
That's after the building owner, Judge Marcus Hunter, lost a court battle three weeks ago, as he tried to dodge the city's demolition order.
The city has now hired a contractor to tear down the remaining walls and clear out all of the debris on the site that has long been an eyesore at the foot of the Texas Street bridge.
Hunter bought the rundown, abandoned property from the city in a tax sale three years ago. He has said he plans to redevelop the site into mixed use retail and residential.