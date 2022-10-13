SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's the delay opponents have been pitching. Demolition of Fair Grounds Field has now been stopped until at least December 1.
Jerry Harper, the attorney for the group Friends of Fair Grounds Field, says the City of Shreveport has agreed to extend a temporary restraining order on demolition.
A crew had begun tearing down the stadium. But earlier this month, opponents convinced a judge to stop demolition amid health concerns from bat droppings still in the stadium.
Those opponents want the city to repurpose the structure.
However. KEEL Radio reports that on Monday, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration will announce possible plans for a new athletic and mixed-use development on the stadium site.