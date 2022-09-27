SHREVEPORT, La. -- A pause in demolition is what Friends of Fair Grounds Field want. And a pause is what they got -- at least for one day. That's while they raise public health concerns.
An attorney for developer Linc Coleman sent a letter to Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administration, asking them to cease and desist demolition. That's because, they say, lots of bat droppings remain in the abandoned ballpark. And they can lead to disease in people.
Coleman says he accompanied experts from United Bat Control to inspect the stadium.
"We went in the press box area -- the first, second and third floor. We went in the areas where the concessions stands were. The stairwells. We went all over the stadium," Coleman says of where they found bat droppings.
"Piles about a foot or two feet tall," he added.
No one was doing any demo work on Tuesday morning when KTBS 3 checked out the stadium. Henderson Construction, which has the contract, did not reply to tell us why.
Coleman's attorney, Jerry Harper, asked the city in his letter to delay further demolition until the bat dropping problem is properly cleaned up. The letter included information from the renowned Mayo Clinic on Histoplasmosis, which is an infection caused by breathing in spores of a fungus often found in bird and bat droppings.
That letter went to others, including Caddo Parish Commissioner Roy Burrell. He's alarmed at the problem that could affect people in surrounding neighborhoods, as well as visitors to the upcoming State Fair of Louisiana.
"Given the fact that we got this letter from Mayo Clinic dealing with public health, as far as I'm concerned, we need to stop (demolition) right now," Burrell said.
Burrell wrote to Caddo Parish Administrator Woody Wilson and Shreveport City Council members. He says he also contacted Mayor Perkins.
"The mayor is also concerned," Burrell says. "He said he'd get back with me with information to allay my fears."
KTBS did not hear back from the Perkins administration for comment.
A spokeswoman for Caddo Parish says Administrator Wilson forwarded Commissioner Burrell's concerns to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control, the Denham Springs based company that was hired to remove the bat infestation, told us last month that they would thoroughly clean up all the droppings in the stadium. We did not hear back from them Tuesday when we asked about any problem they left behind.
Coleman is hoping for a delay long enough to present a plan to save the stadium.