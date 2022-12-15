SHREVEPORT, La. -- The election of Tom Arceneaux as mayor is sparking hope of a rally for the group Friends of Fair Grounds Field to save the old, abandoned baseball stadium.
Demolition that began in September is now on pause until at least the next court hearing on March 29.
"That means I get to deal with it," Mayor-elect Arceneaux says.
The group convinced a judge to halt demolition because of health concerns over bat droppings. Now they hope to convince Arceneaux to renovate the concrete and steel.
"We could make it look new," says Linc Coleman, a longtime developer who leads the Friends of Fair Grounds Field movement.
Meantime, there's also proposed development of a new minor league baseball stadium on the fairgrounds through a partnership that outgoing mayor Adrian Perkins announced in October. That partnership is with Arlington-based REV Entertainment, which is connected to the MLB's Texas Rangers.
Arceneaux said he doesn't yet have enough information about either project to take a stance. But he is concerned about the $473,000 deal the Perkins administration signed with Henderson Construction to tear down Fair Grounds Field.
"It does make it messy because the city entered into a contract and now, they're holding off," Arceneaux said. "I don't know what the impact will be on the contractor. But I do know that if something else gets done, the price just went up."
But says the contract should be little problem.
"There are opportunities in that contract to terminate the contract. So, the city can do that. That's a minor cost in canceling that. They can pay the contractor on the work completed to date and simply cancel the contract," Coleman said.
The old stadium could be renovated at a fraction of the cost of building new, he said.
"We need to be increasing our bond rating and, and that doesn't include demolishing functional buildings and building new ones to lower our bond rating even more. I mean, that just that that would just be a terrible business decision. And I don't think the community would support that," Coleman said.
Coleman said a renovated Fair Grounds Field could host youth sports events, benefitting the local community.
Arceneaux will be sworn in on Dec. 31.
Shelton Henderson, owner of Henderson Construction, did not respond to our message for comment.
Fair Grounds Field opened in 1986 as the home of the Shreveport Captains. The team, which was affiliated with the San Francisco Giants, won multiple Texas League AA championships in the 1990's.
The stadium has been empty since an independent league Shreveport-Bossier Captains left town after the 2011 season.