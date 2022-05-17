DemonStats prepare for launch

DemonStats students preparing for the space balloon launch.

NATCHITOCHES, La. – A group of students from Northwestern State University and the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts attached a payload full of scientific equipment to a space balloon that launched with the ACES-68 flight in Ragley.

DemonStats balloon launch

The students -- Derek Dupre of Houma, Joshua Lambert of Leesville, Jordan Sensat of Pineville and Arianna Jackson of Mandeville -- are known as DemonStats-3 and are led by NSU’s LaSPACE coordinator Anna Dugas.

DemonStats students with their payload.

DemonStats Balloon landing

The Louisiana Aerospace Catalyst Experience for Students (LaACES) has a student ballooning program that has been developed to train new generations of engineers and scientists for the general STEM workforce and aerospace industry.

“As you can imagine, a successful group must be compromised of members with different skills: electronic prototyping, microcontroller programming, technical writing, data analysis/statistics, oral presenting, and project management,” said Dugas.

The balloon was launched at noon in Ragley and landed at about 1:49 p.m. in a rice field in Kinder.

The students will analyze the measurements recorded on temperature, pressure, location and ozone.

