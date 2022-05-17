NATCHITOCHES, La. – A group of students from Northwestern State University and the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts attached a payload full of scientific equipment to a space balloon that launched with the ACES-68 flight in Ragley.
The students -- Derek Dupre of Houma, Joshua Lambert of Leesville, Jordan Sensat of Pineville and Arianna Jackson of Mandeville -- are known as DemonStats-3 and are led by NSU’s LaSPACE coordinator Anna Dugas.
The Louisiana Aerospace Catalyst Experience for Students (LaACES) has a student ballooning program that has been developed to train new generations of engineers and scientists for the general STEM workforce and aerospace industry.
“As you can imagine, a successful group must be compromised of members with different skills: electronic prototyping, microcontroller programming, technical writing, data analysis/statistics, oral presenting, and project management,” said Dugas.
The balloon was launched at noon in Ragley and landed at about 1:49 p.m. in a rice field in Kinder.
The students will analyze the measurements recorded on temperature, pressure, location and ozone.