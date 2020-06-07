SHREVEPORT, La.- Demonstrations continued across Northwest Louisiana for justice and peace on Sunday.
In Minden, a Black Live Matters protest took place at the City Hall.
Protesters marched from city hall to Homer Road. They also kneeled for eight minutes to honor the life of George Floyd.
Organizer Phillip Michael Smart and protester Neisa Williams say the purpose was to bring social justice awareness in Minden.
"We see the racism and injustice here and we wanna make sure we did our part and made a change," Smart said.
"I'm just here today to fight for peace, harmony and justice in our community and equality in our community," Williams said.
In Shreveport faith leaders united marching from old Galilee Baptist Church to historic Little Union Baptist Church.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond were along side demonstrators who spoke about uniting as a city.
"We cannot form a better union without not acknowledging the fact that its not black against white or black and brown against white but its black, brown, white against racism," Perkins said.
"Just because someone speaks bad about your career, race, religion and your philosophical beliefs or political beliefs don't give the devil a foot hole," Raymond said. "Don't allow him to veer you away from your faith and what's important."
The faith leaders also proposed an annual pulpit swap among local churches.