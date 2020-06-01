SHREVEPORT, La – Calls grew louder for an SPD training officer to lose his job after his Facebook post about a Minneapolis police officers' actions in the death of George Floyd.
SPD Sergeant Brent Mason upset a lot of people with his post that, in part, described the officer's kneeling on Floyd's neck "a common mistake."
"Improper technique for 9 minutes? It was straight out murder!" Marvin Muhammad declared before a crowd of about 100 demonstrators outside the Shreveport Police Department.
"And the fact the Chief Ben Raymond doesn't fire him immediately speaks about his mindset," Muhammad continued.
Mason is on paid departmental leave while under investigation for his post. Meantime, other speakers at the demonstration called for Mason to resign or be fired.
"We are asking them to fire the individuals that they know within their department that is keeping up this trouble within our country," said demonstration organizer, Rev. Linus Mayes.
Muhammad also voiced anger toward Chief Raymond.
"We call for the resignation of Ben Raymond! Today!" Muhammad said, saying the continued employment of Mason is "poisoning the department."
Demonstrators had more demands, including immediate charges for officers who commit crimes.
And, said juvenile justice prosecutor Jamar Doc Montgomery, "An audit of the Shreveport Police Department hiring criteria. An audit of their training practices. And an audit of their of their use of force policy."
Rev. Mayes says he has a meeting set up with Chief Raymond to discuss his group's demands. The SPD would not confirm whether that meeting is set.
Meantime, the death of a man in Shreveport Police custody also stirred emotions at the demonstration. Tommie McGlothen, Jr., 44, died after his arrest in April for a suspected car break-in in the Lakeside area. KTBS-3 first reported the story last week. Witnesses have described to KTBS seeing officers beat McGlothen after he was apprehended. A source inside the SPD also tells KTBS, McGlothen became unresponsive while sitting in the back of a police car.
"His nose was fractured! His skull was bust wide open! In police custody!" Barbara Smith Iverson said at the demonstration. "I ask the question today. Who in the hell killed him?"
Audrey Alozie El added, "In the name of Tommie McGlothen, if you're an SPD officer from now on and you are caught murdering, colluding, assaulting, in any way the people, first and foremost, immediately, you get unpaid administrative leave."
The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office is currently reviewing the SPD investigation of that case to determine if officers will be charged.