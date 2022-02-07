METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints didn’t have to look too far for Sean Payton’s successor.
He was already in the building.
Dennis Allen, who spent the past seven seasons as Payton’s defensive coordinator, is expected to be named the Saints' next head coach according to an ESPN report.
Allen orchestrated a Saints’ defense that has ranked among the best units in the league in recent years. The Saints finished sixth in yards allowed in 2021.
This is his second head coaching job for Allen. He served as head coach of the then-Oakland Raiders from 2012-2014. He compiled an 8-28 record before being fired after an 0-4 start in 2014. But that record came while working for a franchise that at the time was in disarray.
Allen filled in as head coach for one game this season after Payton tested positive for COVID-19. The Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 in that victory.
Allen, who is a bit more reserved than the coach he is replacing, deflected from taking too much of the credit for that rare shutout of Tom Brady and the Bucs.
“This is the ultimate team game,” Allen said. “It's played by individuals, but games are won as a team.
His players, however, didn’t hesitate to give praises to Allen.
"He's one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever been around,” said linebacker Demario Davis.
In addition to his time in Oakland and New Orleans, Allen also has had coaching stops as aa grad assistant at his alma mater Texas A&M before mobbing on to Tulsa. His first NFL job was with the Atlanta Falcons. He was also defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos.
Allen was a part of Payton’s first coaching staff with the Saints in 2006 and the two worked together in 12 of Payton’s 15 seasons as Saints’ coach.
Saints’ general manager Mickey Loomis had high praise for Allen in the days shortly after Payton stepped down.
“He’s qualified, he has experience, he understands our culture here,” Loomis said. “We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate and there are some others as well.”
Among the other candidates the Saints interviewed were special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson.
But in the end, it was Allen who won the job to follow the most successful coach in Saints' history. He takes over a team that won four straight NFC South titles before finishing second in 2021.