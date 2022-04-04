SHREVEPORT, La -- A dentist -- or his insurance company -- may try to extract some damages from the City of Shreveport because of a water leak that he says was worse than it should've been.
Dr. Lester Ewing says the city improperly installed a plastic housing over his water shutoff valve. He says it kept him and the city's responders from cutting the water off sooner.
"At least half an hour, maybe 45 minutes," Dr. Ewing said of the extra length of time it took to finally shut the water off.
Asked if that makes the city partially responsible for damage inside his practice, Ewing replied, "That we couldn't shut the valve off properly and efficiently? Yeah, because they put this plastic housing in, and they put it in out of whack."
He says he came to work Monday morning to find an inch of water on the floor all throughout his practice on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. A water pipe above the ceiling had burst and spewed water down inside.
He dug through dirt and mud around his meter, trying to find the shutoff valve, as did a fire department crew that responded. On came a city water department crew. They located the valve. But Ewing says because of the placement of the plastic housing, they could not get a good grip on the valve with their tool. The valve broke.
"This housing was pushed so far away from the street that it butted up against the valves, and you couldn't turn them. So instead of going straight down with your tool and turning the valve, you had to come at a 45 degree angle to try and turn the valve," Ewing explained.
Ewing says another water department crew arrived and turned the pipes to an angle where they could shut the valve.
A water cleanup service was vacuuming out water later in the morning. Ewing has damage from ceiling to floor, and his computer system was wiped out. Fortunately, he says, his computer files are backed up off site.
Ewing says his insurance company will likely battle the city over how much damage it may be responsible for. City of Shreveport Director of Communications Marquel Sennet says the city is investigating the matter.
Meantime, Ewing fears his office will be shut down for weeks during repairs.