Denver Broncos player shows support for Salvation Army of Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Denver Broncos are looking a little different this month.
It's not their jerseys, but footwear that have more meaning for the players and the charities they support.
One of the players, Texarkana native McTelvin Agim, is hoping his choice in the "My Cause My Cleats" program will give back to the local community.
Agim was just a kid when his family sought help from the Salvation Army of Texarkana. The non-profit gave his family place of refuge for more than year, and now he's paying it forward.
Agim was drafted to the Denver Broncos in 2020. For the last two years, he's participated in the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" program.
The cleats he wears during the month of December will be raffled off and all proceeds will benefit the local shelter. The pair of cleats include a Salvation Army shield and his autograph.
Salvation Army Capt. Juan Gomez says the program not only benefits the shelter financially, but it goes a long way towards raising awareness of the non-profit's services and the plight of homelessness.
"It's very easy for use to get lost in the numbers and forget about names and faces. McTelvin reminds us that everyone who comes through that door has purpose and everyone who comes through that door deserves the same as the next," said Gomez.
Gomez says Agim's story is also an inspiration to many kids currently in their shelter.
He says it's shows them that it's not about where they are in life, but where they're going.
The deadline to bid in the auction is Saturday.
For more information or to bid in the raffle, go to dbron.co/cleats.