A teenager, tired of the family farm in southern Alabama, went off on his own as America struggled through the Great Depression. That adventure would lead Olan Wise to serve in World War II, though in a role that kept him from harm.
Broke and needing work, Olan signed up for the CCC public works program. That's where he became a cook. And that's how the Air Force decided it would use Olan, preparing meals for officers on Guam.
That's where American fighters engaged in a fierce battle to retake the island from Japan. We lost three thousand men. Olan calls himself lucky.
"I didn't fire a shot. I didn't get a shot fired at me. Or nothin'," Olan admits.
Olan thought he'd be repairing damaged warplanes in the war, since he'd gone to trade school for that training.
"I was supposed to be the one to put them back in order. But I never got out of the kitchen," Olan says with a laugh.
He may not have seen action in the war. But Olan says he did save a man's life. It was after hostilities had died down, and a bunch of men went swimming in the ocean.
"There was two guys out there hollerin' 'Help! Help!' And nobody would go help 'em. And I decided I wanted to go see if i could help 'em. So I went out there and I got one of the guys. But I couldn't get the other one and he drowned," Olan recalled.
He came away from the war grateful for his support role, and grateful for the men who fought.
"They put their life on the line. They had it rough," Olan says. "I thanked God many many times for where I was. Thank you, God, thank you."
Olan, now 99, lives at the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans Home in Bossier City where he likes to say the opening prayer at events and at church.
He became an electrician after the war, working around the country, retiring to Benton with his wife since it was close to her hometown of Shreveport. They were married 72 years.