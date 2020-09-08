BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Education says it has been awarded a $42 million competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
The Comprehensive Literacy State Development Program Grant (CLSD) will be used to enhance literacy efforts for high-need students across the state, according to the department.
The funds will enable school systems to:
- Form Literacy Leadership teams and work with literacy coach coordinators
- Provide training to implement and support high-quality, evidence-based literacy activities
- Engage early childhood educators, teachers, principals, other school leaders, paraprofessionals, specialized instructional support personnel and instructional leaders to support in the literacy development of children
- Engage families and provide family literacy activities
The purpose of the CLSD discretionary grant, according to LDOE, is to create a comprehensive literacy program to advance literacy skills.
The grant totals $42 million over five years. Over those five years, LDOE says the grant will serve 550 local leaders, 2,600 teachers and 67,000 disadvantaged children, birth to twelfth grade.
"These funds will help us bring a collective focus back to student literacy, which is a vital component to future success as an adult," said Brumley. "The power of literacy cannot be understated."