SHREVEPORT, La. - Authorities are on the Red River Monday preparing to remove an aircraft that crashed and sank near the Shreveport Downtown Airport.
A barge from Blunt Brothers Construction carrying divers and law enforcement began its journey up the river around 8 a.m.
The single-engine Cessna went down in the river on Nov. 24 while the pilot and passenger were practicing touch-and-go landings. Both men escaped from the plane and swam to the bank. Neither was injured.
Marine Unit deputies with the Caddo and Bossier sheriff’s offices used emergency locator transmitters and sonar to locate and mark where the plane went down. Divers with Phoenix International in Morgan City will help recover the aircraft.
Lt. Donna Jackson with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Marine Unit said water conditions are near normal and the current is moving at one-and-half to two mph. Although it’s cold, she said, the condition are much different than when divers recovered a plane from the Red in March.
Once recovered, the plane will be taken on the barge back to Blunt Brothers Construction on East 70th Street and moved back to the airport at a later date.