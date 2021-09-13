BENTON, La. - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Bossier City man for possessing child pornographic images.
Joshua Stapf 38, was arrested Friday after a preliminary investigation and a search of his home.
Detectives say during their search they found several child pornographic images on his electronic devices.
Also, during the search, detectives found Schedule II drugs which resulted in the arrest of a female occupant, Chelsea Page, 32, of Minden. Page's bond was set at $3,500.
Stapf was booked on three counts of sexual abuse images involving children. His bond was set at $75,000.