EMERSON, Ark - Arkansas authorities have taken into custody a burglary suspect they had been looking for Tuesday night in the area of Columbia Road 9 and Road 210. That's north of Emerson and west of U.S. 79.
Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe identified the suspect as Dayne Sprayberry. According to the magnoliareporter.com, Sprayberry is alleged to have broken into a residence. He stole rifles and fled into nearby woods, according to the online post.
Deputies caught Sprayberry about 10:50 p.m. There were no injuries, Loe said.
A heavy police presence was seen in Columbia County as deputies conducted their search.
The Columbia County Sheriff's office sent out an alert Tuesday night warning of a suspect in the area of Columbia Road 9 and Columbia Road 210. He was described as a white male in his 20s, wearing a black shirt, shorts and no shoes, possibly armed.
Nearby residents were asked to lock their cars and doors, stay inside, and call 911 if they saw or heard anything unusual.
