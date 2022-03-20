NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have identified and are actively searching for a Natchitoches man that led deputies on a pursuit on state Highway 478 Saturday morning, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
The chase began on Saturday morning around 11 a.m. when Deputy B. Keyser attempted to stop a Honda passenger car on Highway 478 east of state Highway 1 south for speeding over 90 miles per hour and other traffic offenses.
Keyser attempted to stop the car driven by Dajohn Hymes, but he instead ditched the car east of the Old River Road and ran into some nearby woods. Hymes, 28, was last seen wearing dark clothing.
Hymes is wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office on active criminal arrest warrants for aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, driving under suspension, no vehiclelLicense, speeding and other traffic offenses.
Multiple sheriff’s office units and Louisiana State Police responded to the scene to set-up a perimeter and coordinate a search of the area with the assistance of the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9
Deputies searched Hymes' car and found a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun with laser sights and an extended magazine containing 29 rounds of ammunition. Deputies also said there was an object other than a key was inserted in the ignition and a fake temporary tag on the vehicle.
A National Crime Information Center Check revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen to Natchitoches Police Department in June 2020 during an auto burglary in Natchitoches.
Hymes was arrested by Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies in December 2018 following a 4-hour manhunt in Natchez in connection with a domestic disturbance. During that incident he jumped out a bedroom window and ran. A stolen Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered.
In August, Hymes was arrested by Sabine Parish sheriff’s deputies on drug and weapons charges in Sabine Parish following a traffic stop. A .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun was seized in that arrest also.
Hymes has numerous other arrests and is a convicted felon.
Deputies said Hymes reportedly has ties to the Natchitoches and Natchez areas.
Anyone who sees Hymes should not approach him but contact 911 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432.