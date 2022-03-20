NATCHITOCHES, La. -Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have identified and are actively searching for a Natchitoches man that led deputies on a pursuit on La. Hwy 478 Saturday morning. The suspect then ditched the vehicle and fled into some nearby woods according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff, Stuart Wright.
It began on Saturday morning March 19 around 11am, when NPSO Deputy B. Keyser attempted to stop a Honda passenger car on La. Hwy 478 east of La. Hwy 1 South for Speeding over 90 miles per hour and other traffic offenses.
Deputy Keyser attempted to stop the vehicle, allegedly operated by Dajohn Hymes but he failed to stop leading deputies on a pursuit in excess of 90 mph. Hymes then ditched the vehicle on La. Hwy 478 east of the Old River Road exited and fled into some nearby woods.
Deputies are currently searching for Dajohn Maxwell Hymes, 28, who was last seen wearing dark clothing. Hymes is wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office on active criminal arrest warrants signed by a 10th Judicial District Judge for Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Felony, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Driving under Suspension, No Vehicle License, Speeding and other traffic offenses.
Multiple sheriff’s office units and Louisiana State Police responded to the scene to set-up a perimeter and coordinate a search of the area with the assistance of the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Tracking Team.
A local wrecker service was contacted to impound the vehicle.
During an inventory of the vehicle, deputies recovered a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with laser sights and an extended magazine containing 29 rounds of ammunition.
Deputies also observed that some object other than a key was inserted in the ignition and a false temporary tag on the vehicle.
A National Crime Information Center Check revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen to Natchitoches Police Department in June of 2020 during an auto burglary in the City of Natchitoches.
A heavy law enforcement presence could be seen on La. Hwy 478 and the Old River Road area on Saturday afternoon for several hours while the search was being conducted.
Deputies postponed the search after the tracking team determined and believed that Hymes may have made it to an area and was picked up.
Hymes was arrested by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies in December of 2018 following a 4-hour manhunt in Natchez in connection with a domestic disturbance. During that incident he jumped out a bedroom window and fled. A stolen Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered.
In August of 2021, Hymes was arrested by Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on drug and weapons charges in Sabine Parish following a traffic stop. A .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was seized in that arrest also.
Hymes has numerous other arrests and is a convicted felon.
Deputies say Hymes reportedly has ties to the Natchitoches and Natchez areas.
If you see Hymes, do not approach him, contact 911 or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432. You may remain confidential.