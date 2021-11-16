shots fired
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Bossier City couple after shots were fired near Blanchard Monday night.

Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news released deputies responded to a call in the 4600 block of Quiet Acres Road.

Prator said deputies were told someone was firing shots from the sunroof of a silver car.

A short time later, Deputies Brock Bonds and Peter Tidovsky stopped the car in downtown Blanchard.

Deputies found a handgun and ammunition in the car.

Bridgette Holder, 31, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of illegal use of a weapon, and Kirk Moore Jr., 35, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

