CARTHAGE, Texas – The Panola County Sheriff Department said Deputy Chris Dickerson was shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning. Dickerson was taken to UT Heath Carthage, but later died. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves before becoming a law enforcement officer.
Dickerson was also a standout athlete and winning coach in his community. Many shared the same sentiments about him being a great officer, husband, father, brother and friend. High school classmate Rayne Patton is still searching for answers about his death.
“He don’t deserve it. He did not deserve this to happen to him. I’m telling you when he pulled me over, it was a straight warning every time. Because he does not like issuing tickets. That’s what we don’t understand I why. Everybody wants to know why.” Patton said.
The entire city of Carthage mourns a public servant and hometown hero. Dickerson is survived by his wife and two children. A prayer vigil will take place at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Carthage on Wednesday at 6 p.m.