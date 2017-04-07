The DeSoto Parish Animal Shelter is seeking donations to buy equipment for onsite spay and neuter surgeries for animals before they are adopted.
Shelter officials believe on-site spay and neutering will take their shelter to the next level, and provide the best future for any pets they adopt out.
"It's pretty big," said Animal Services Director Harold Renfro. "I mean a shelter this size normally doesn't have a vet come in, or the ability to do something of this nature."
The DeSoto animal shelter has progressed tremendously since starting off in 2010, with the biggest changes coming in the past year.
"When we first started out, our euthanasia rate was about 85 to 90 percent," said Renfro. "In 2016, which is when I took over the shelter, we worked a little harder, tried some harder avenues, utilized more rescues, more foster programs, and we dropped our euthanasia rate for 2016 to just under 50 percent."
According to Renfro, so far in 2017, they're averaging 30 to 32 percent euthanasia rate. But it hasn't been easy for the rural shelter.
"When we first started, we had no media contact, we had no Facebook, we had really nothing," said Renfro.
So now, the shelter is asking the community to help them raise the funds they need to advance their services even further.
"We would love any help we could get on raising that money to ensure we get the equipment," said Renfro. "We didn't know in the beginning that we were looking at this amount of money for equipment. So now the only way we can get those funds is through donations."
Desoto Parish Animal Shelter Fundraiser/Adoption event:
- Saturday, April 8th from 10:00am – 2:00pm
- Low cost rabies / vaccination / and heartworm testing clinic $15.00, micro chipping $15.00.
- All breeds of dogs and kitties are welcome
- You don’t have to live in Desoto Parish to come to the clinic and get your pets vaccinated, heartworm tested or micro chipped
- There will be a bake sale, FREE burger and hot dog meals, a bounce house for the kids and special guests
- Agility demonstration, local celebrity musician Jeter Jones, will be there signing autographs and hall of fame musician Billy J. Morris will be playing