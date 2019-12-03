GRAND CANE, La. - The DeSoto Parish Animal Shelter is at capacity, meaning all surrenders and drop-offs are suspended until further notice.
The overcrowding began two weeks ago when the shelter seized 19 dogs, 11 bunnies and nine chickens from property where they were being neglected.
Normal capacity at the shelter is 23 dogs. Add 19 and that's nearly double what it's used to holding. The bunnies have been crated, and the chickens were taken to a near-by rescue that can care for them.
Four dogs are pregnant; one has a litter of seven puppies. A lot of the dogs were underfed, which was evident by their physical condition. They've fattened up, appear happier and are ready for adoption, the shelter director said.
"We’re just trying to do our best to take care as many as we can in the best way possible, and hopefully find them homes,” said Connie Philipp, director. “Again, this time of year is more helpful because families are typically wanting to add an animal to their lives, we love that but we want to make sure people are making the long term commitment."
It’s a double-edged sword. The shelter gets cleared from Christmas adoptions, but many of the animals return because families realize it’s not what they needed.
Philipp’s biggest piece of advice is to really understand the responsibility and commitment that comes with adopting a new pet.
To make adoptions more convenient for families, the shelter is opening its doors on Saturdays. Until the end of year, the shelter will be open for adoptions from 8 to 11 a.m.
After the beginning of the New Year, It'll remain open Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed Sundays and Mondays instead.