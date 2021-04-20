MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish voters will decide Saturday on a property tax proposal to support of the animal shelter and mosquito control.
DeSoto police jurors have not committed to what will happen if the tax fails. Closure or scaling back operations are options, parish Administrator Steve Brown said.
The Police Jury in December cut mosquito control from the 2021 budget as a cost-savings measure. Other parish programs saw reductions and employees did not get raises.
The parish is in line to get $5.32 million in America Recovery Act funds. Brown said it’s still unknown if there are restrictions on how the money can be spent, and if that money will provide a boost to the general fund budget that would offset costs associated with operation of the animal shelter.
One police juror is already asking for the ARA funds to be used for employee raises.
The 1-mill tax would generate about $715,000 annually for the animal shelter, which also acts as the umbrella for mosquito control. Expenses for what’s considered “public safety” in 2020 were $644,208, with estimated expenses in 2021 of $563,152 with mosquito control eliminated.
Police jurors said that amount would go back into the general fund for other needs should the tax pass.
A taxpayer with the standard $75,000 homestead exemption and home with a market value of $100,000 would pay an additional $2.50 annually if the tax passes.
The shelter -- properly named the T.B. Yopp Jr. Animal Facility in memory of the late Police Juror Bryant Yopp who championed the facility – opened in late 2010 after the parish received an unexpected windfall for leasing property during the Haynesville Shale boom that started in 2008. The Police Jury held a series of public meetings to gauge the public’s wishes for the money and construction of an animal shelter was among the top requests.
Yopp, of Stonewall, pushed the project through. He died in 2009 before the shelter opened.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.