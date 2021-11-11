MANSFIELD, La. – Two months ago, the future of the DeSoto Animal Shelter was uncertain as some DeSoto police jurors expressed concern about its operational expenses and the impact to a tight general fund budget.
Floating the possibility of closing the shelter brought a resurgence of support from animal supporters who have rallied in recent weeks to help fill the gaps.
More good news came out of a Police Jury committee meeting, where all in agreement to trim the shelter’s budget but keep it open in 2022. The full Police Jury will have to give the final approve next month.
Volunteers aligned with the non-profit BFF of DeSoto Animal Services vow to conduct fundraisers, solicit donations and do what they can to make sure the doors stay open.
Setting the shelter’s budget at $400,000 is a decrease of this year’s nearly $600,000. But Director Connie Philipp said she’s found ways to cut spending.
Eliminating on-call services and an after-hours answering service will reduce hours and pay to employees and result in an approximate $40,000 savings. Philipp also has talked with Sheriff Jayson Richardson who is committed to providing trustees to help with cleanup and maintenance once a shelter employee completes academy training.
Philipp said she has been able to use a veterinarian who supports the voucher amounts instead of adding to the costs, which can impact adoptions.
“So, we’re making strides there so the professional fees will go down as well,” Philipp said.
She also told committee members the shelter building at 12 years old is showing some need for repair. She’s expecting additional expenses there.
Police Juror Jimmy Holmes quizzed Philipp about the success of assessing fees to those who surrender their dogs. The parish charges $25 for an owner to give up a dog or cat. There is no charge to hand over strays.
But Philipp said many have found a way around that and deny ownership by calling it a stray, even if they’ve been tending to the animal for several years. The parish ordinance states a person takes ownership of an animal if it's been cared for for three consecutive days.
Philipp said the shelter could make “quite a bit of money” if it went door-to-door looking for violations of the parish animal law. But that’s not possible.
Police Juror Kyle Kennington asked why there were bills from a Marshall, Texas, veterinarian among the expenses. Philipp said that’s because the veterinarian there gives a 50 percent discount and deals on spays and neuters. That means the procedure can be covered by the vouchers given to owners of adopted animals.
Kennington asked if the shelter received discounts from in-parish veterinarians to which Phillip said, without identifying which veterinarian, a $175 spay fee is only discounted $75 so the person who adopts the animal still must pay $100 above the adoption fee and “that just doesn’t tend to happen.”