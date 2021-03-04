DeSoto and Caddo school employees are line to get an extra paycheck in appreciation of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DeSoto Parish School Board will vote tonight on a recommendation from Superintendent Clay Corley to pay all employees $1,500. The Budget and Finance Committee signed off on the plan last week.
The supplement will cost the district about $1.5 million, with the funds coming out of the current budget. The checks will be cut March 25 if approved.
Caddo Parish School Board members will consider a proposal at its March 23 meeting to give a one-time supplement of $1,000 to all full-time employees who worked 90 percent of their required days. Employees would get the money in June as a separate check.
The “Heroes Supplement” will cost the district $6.5 million and will come from the sales tax income.
At a recent board meeting, Superintendent Lamar Goree said sales tax collections for the board are up 5.2 percent, or $2 million, compared to July to December 2019. Property tax collections through February are consistent with prior years’ collection rates and oil and gas royalty revenues are expected to be about $1 million more than budgeted.
The Bossier Parish School Board approved revisions to the budget in November to allow for supplemental pay to recognize and reward employees for their hard work throughout the year, but it is not tied to COVID. Board members instructed the finance director to return before them in April, before the end of the school year, to provide a clearer picture of revenue collected from sales and ad valorem taxes and available funds before they make a final decision, spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.
But that’s not all the positive financial news for Caddo and DeSoto.
Caddo received just over $18.4 million last year in CARES Act funds. Another $66.7 million is anticipated in the next round of funding referred to as the HEALS Act, or Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act. That’s almost $85.2 million into Caddo’s coffers.
CARES funding is what the district used last year to purchase electronic devices for students.
“Our goal was to have 1:1 student to device ratio which these funds helped us achieve. We also spent on curriculum resources so students, teachers and parents would have a better experience at accessing assignments, curriculum and more. This all helped prepare us for the school year,” spokeswoman Charnae McDonald said.
What the HEALS Act money will be spent on is still a work in progress.
“Our funds could be spent on a number of things beneficial to our district including supplies for sanitation, mental health services and support, summer learning programs and more but there is a great deal of strategy that goes behind appropriately allocating funds that large. A plan is in progress to ensure every dollar meets a need and that students are supported,” McDonald said.
DeSoto Parish has received or been approved for almost $8 million in separate allocations, the largest single amount being $6.2 million split equally between allowable expenses this year and next.
Like Caddo, DeSoto doesn’t have a concrete plan for spending the $3.1 million that will be released on March 30. A team met last week and again this week to discuss possible expenditures and priorities. Guidance on allowable expenses is provided by the Louisiana Department of Education.
“There is a ton of flexibility in the guidance, but we’ve got to sift through it,” Corley said.
Previous funding was spent on technology, Corley said, such as purchasing Chromebooks for each student for virtual instruction. “There will still be some need for more of that moving forward,” Corley said.
Bossier Schools received almost $6.3 million from the first round of CARES Act funding. Another $19 million has been allocated in round two of CARES Act funding, but it has not been received. A date for the first payment has not been released; the second half is scheduled to arrive in January 2022. Another $10,000 was received from the Community Foundation for PPE expenses.
"CARES Act funding is very specific in what it can be used for; examples include curriculum materials, technology, sanitization and PPE supplies. Again, CARES Act funding cannot be used for routine salaries or supplemental pay not directly related to COVID," Bailes said.
Louisiana received $286 million in 2020, and the 2021 allocation is $1.16 billion. Ninety percent of the funds must go to the school districts.
The funds cannot be spent on bonuses, merit pay, subsidizing executive salaries or benefits or expenses related to state or local teacher unions or associations.
Among the allowable expenses are providing principals and school leaders with resources to address needs of their individual schools, activities to address the needs of low-income students, children with disabilities, students experiencing homelessness and foster care youth, training and professional development for staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases, implementing activities during long-term closures, providing mental health services, school facility repairs and improvements to enable a school to reduce the risk of virus transmission.