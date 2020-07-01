MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans took the oath of office Wednesday for his third term of office.
Evans, who won reelection last fall, was sworn in by Chief Justice Carl Stewart of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. He opted for a simple swearing in instead of a formal ceremony because of social distancing required under the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As clerk I’ll continue my work based on the values of hard work, community service, and helping others. My staff and I will continue to be available to everyone and I will always be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars. I appreciate your continued support and will serve every citizen. Thanks and God bless," Evans said.