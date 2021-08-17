Oilfield workers found the burned remains of Tony Holmes in March 2019 on a road leading to a gas well location off White Springs Road in Frierson. The road is located about 2 miles north of state Highway 175.
The body was in a wooded area near the road. It may have been there a week to two weeks.
Holmes was last seen at his home on Joplin Street on Feb. 18, 2019 and reported missing three days later. Clothing and tatoos were used to identify him.
Holmes had been shot.
Tips are anonymous and can be submitted by calling 1-800-505-7867, or by visiting www.P3Tips.com. For all other inquiries or information, call DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-872-3956 and ask to speak to an investigator.