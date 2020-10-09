DeSoto early voting location

STONEWALL, La. – When DeSoto Parish voters begin early voting next week they’ll have two locations from which to choose because for the first time there’s an option beyond Mansfield.

A cooperative endeavor between the DeSoto Parish Police Jury and Secretary of State this summer made it possible for the DeSoto Registrar of Voters to place an early voting site in the newly opened DeSoto Parish sheriff’s Government Plaza building in Stonewall.

Area officials joined Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in a brief ribbon cutting Thursday to mark the opening.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Oct. 16 and will run through Oct. 27, excluding both Sundays. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The Police Jury decided in June to open the temporary voting location to make it easier for voters who live in north DeSoto Parish or work in Caddo or other parishes and find it difficult to get to the main registrar’s office in Mansfield.

Police jurors agreed to look at other early voting satellite locations next year.

There are only two other parishes in Northwest Louisiana that have two early voting sites. Here's a list of all of the locations:

DeSoto Parish

104 Crosby Street, Mansfield

1745 Highway 171, Stonewall

Caddo Parish

525 Marshall Suite 103, Shreveport

Bossier Parish

Bossier Parish Courthouse, second floor, Benton

Bossier Parish Library History Center, 2206 Beckett St., Bossier City

Bienville Parish

Bienville Parish Courthouse, Arcadia

Claiborne Parish

Claiborne Parish Police Jury Office Complex, 507 W. Main St., Homer

Natchitoches Parish

Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, Natchitoches

Red River Parish

Old Red River Fire Station, 1900 Lisso St., corner of East Carroll St., Coushatta

Sabine Parish

Sabine Parish Courthouse, Police Jury meeting room, Many

Webster Parish

Webster Parish Courthouse, Minden

Springhill Civic Center, 101 Machen Dr., Springhill

