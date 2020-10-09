STONEWALL, La. – When DeSoto Parish voters begin early voting next week they’ll have two locations from which to choose because for the first time there’s an option beyond Mansfield.
A cooperative endeavor between the DeSoto Parish Police Jury and Secretary of State this summer made it possible for the DeSoto Registrar of Voters to place an early voting site in the newly opened DeSoto Parish sheriff’s Government Plaza building in Stonewall.
Area officials joined Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in a brief ribbon cutting Thursday to mark the opening.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins Oct. 16 and will run through Oct. 27, excluding both Sundays. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
The Police Jury decided in June to open the temporary voting location to make it easier for voters who live in north DeSoto Parish or work in Caddo or other parishes and find it difficult to get to the main registrar’s office in Mansfield.
Police jurors agreed to look at other early voting satellite locations next year.
There are only two other parishes in Northwest Louisiana that have two early voting sites. Here's a list of all of the locations:
DeSoto Parish
104 Crosby Street, Mansfield
1745 Highway 171, Stonewall
Caddo Parish
525 Marshall Suite 103, Shreveport
Bossier Parish
Bossier Parish Courthouse, second floor, Benton
Bossier Parish Library History Center, 2206 Beckett St., Bossier City
Bienville Parish
Bienville Parish Courthouse, Arcadia
Claiborne Parish
Claiborne Parish Police Jury Office Complex, 507 W. Main St., Homer
Natchitoches Parish
Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, Natchitoches
Red River Parish
Old Red River Fire Station, 1900 Lisso St., corner of East Carroll St., Coushatta
Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Courthouse, Police Jury meeting room, Many
Webster Parish
Webster Parish Courthouse, Minden
Springhill Civic Center, 101 Machen Dr., Springhill