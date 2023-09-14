MANSFIELD, La. – In the past two election cycles, it’s been the DeSoto sheriff’s race that’s grabbed headlines in the parishwide elections. This go-round, it’s the clerk of court’s race.
Current clerk Jeremy Evans is being challenged by four candidates: Lisa Lobrano Burson, Layne Huckabay, Dean Register and Jodi Zeigler. All but Evans have participated in a series of political forums across the parish to share their vision for change. Three more forums are scheduled, including one tonight in Grand Cane.
In a somewhat unusual move, District Attorney Charles Adams on Wednesday published an open letter to DeSoto citizens outlining reasons he believes Evans should not be re-elected.
Adams, a retired judge who defeated Evans’ father in 2019 in the race for district attorney, said having a “trustworthy clerk of court” is important. “Sadly, in my opinion, our current Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans has not performed his public service in an honest and ethical manner, nor does he appear to have the integrity or intelligence to meet his obligations as clerk.”
Adams shared his letter via a Facebook page he used during his campaign for district attorney. Adams does not have a personal social media account.
Evans responded to the letter through his own Facebook page, saying it was “disheartening to learn how spiteful DeSoto Parish politics has become.”
“Normally, I would not dignify a response to slanderous claims and allegations, however when the integrity of my office staff and self are questioned, I have no other choice. I look forward to refuting this nonsense line by line,” Evans wrote.
Evans accused Adams of continuing to “run for an election that he has already won and which has bled over into the race for Clerk of Court.”
Evans included a statement from Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones, who expressed his disappointment in Adams’ letter and called it an attack on the clerk, his staff and citizens who have seen the office grow.
Adams singled out Evans for what he labeled election integrity and financial integrity, provided examples, and cited the documents he used in his research.
Allegations range from Evans instructing some commissioners-in-charge to allow voters to vote twice, retaining an employee who “threatened and harassed” Sheriff Jayson Richardson during qualifying, using public money to pay a political consultant over $123,000, paying $358,000 to five separate law firms, refusing to provide protective order forms for domestic abuse applicants, losing documents and failing to properly prepare appellate records.
Also noted was the recent court order for Evans to pay over $15,000 in attorneys’ fees and civil penalties for violating the state’s public records law.
“Clearly, these events are not model examples of how local government should work,” Adams wrote. “No doubt, Jeremy Evans will attempt to claim ‘victim status’ in response to this commentary. Integrity would dictate that he should take responsibility for the consequences of his actions, not blame someone else.”
The DeSoto Parish GOP is sponsoring additional forums for the clerk of court and other parish and state candidates on Tuesday at Government Plaza in Stonewall and on Sept. 30 at the Frierson Baptist Church. Those two and tonight’s forum at the Grand Cane Baptist Church start at 6 p.m.
Evans, who is in his third term, is running as a Republican. He was a registered Democrat for his first two terms. Burson, Huckabay, Register and Zeigler are Republicans.
The following is a copy of Adams’ letter in its entirety: