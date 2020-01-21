MANSFIELD, La. – A DeSoto Parish attorney accused of improperly taking a woman’s property through a land sale says it happened because of errors made by her attorney.
Gary Evans, who is also the DeSoto Parish district attorney, made the claim Jan. 10 in a response to a lawsuit Deborah Wilkinson filed in December.
Wilkinson accuses Evans of lesion beyond moiety, error and fraud, alleging he gained ownership of more than twice the amount of land she intended to sell and at less than half the fair market value. The sale also included the land her home is on.
In his response to the lawsuit, Evans, through his attorney Ford McWilliams, said errors in the description of the land owned by her heirs were made by Wilkinson’s attorney, Nicholas Gasper, who prepared the succession. Evans said he relied upon public records on file with the clerk’s office to describe the land in the deed.
“The fact that the public record Evans relied upon is not correct due to errors is not of Evans’ making,” according to Evans’ response.
Gasper said he may have “over-included” land in the succession but it was done to clarify the property was being transferred from Wilkinson’s mother, Lula Bell David, to Wilkinson.
“I don’t think I injured the public record by doing that because you have the same result – Deborah Wilkinson is the owner of the property through succession,” Gasper said.
Regardless, said Gasper, Evans can’t justify paying Wilkinson $21,000 for about 42 acres of land, plus mineral rights. If he spotted an error in the deed, Evans, as an attorney, should have pointed that out to Wilkinson, he said.
“That doesn’t work,” Gasper said. “It doesn’t negate what he did.”
RELATED STORY: Land deal goes sour in DeSoto Parish
Wilkinson alleges she searched for someone to buy an 18-acre undivided tract of inherited land in Stanley to help cover expenses because of the sudden death of her husband. Wilkinson said she was clear to everyone she contacted that the sale was for a certain parcel in section 14 that once belonged to her parents.
Evans in March agreed to buy the land and mineral rights for $21,000. Evans prepared the documents and Wilkinson went to his office to sign them. She did not read the cash sale deed before signing it.
Months later, as Wilkinson was checking on an expected lease bonus check connected to a 23-acre tract of land she lives on, she learned from the oil and gas company that Evans was the new royalty owner.
Wilkinson texted Evans several times to tell him the 23 acres were not part of the deal. Evans responded that it was included or he wouldn’t have bought the property otherwise.
In turn, Evans wants a judgment in his favor and all costs of the lawsuit and attorney fees assessed to Wilkinson. He also wants a judgment requiring Wilkinson to pursue any payments for leased minerals from those she believes owe her, but not from him.