MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators say the man who died in a shooting Thursday afternoon was not the intended victim.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson identified the victim as Jacob Ebarb, 28, of Mansfield.
The shooting took place outside of Ebarb's sister's home in the 1600 block of state Highway 481, which is between Mansfield and Stanley.
Richardson said Demetri Rochell Johnson, 28, was arrested and booked with second-degree murder.
Several people were outside of the home when shots were fired, but no one else was injured, Richardson said.
Richardson said there was an argument between some of those who were there that initially did not involve Ebarb. But he got in the middle of it and was ultimately shot, Richardson said.
Johnson had a relationship with Ebarb's sister, Richardson said.