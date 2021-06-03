MANSFIELD, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's investigators are on the scene of a homicide that happened after 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said one man is dead and a possible suspect is in custody.
The shooting took place outside of a home in the 1600 block of state Highway 481, which is between Mansfield and Stanley.
Other people were outside of the home when shots were fired, but no one else was injured, Richardson said.
The investigation continues into what led up to the man's death.
Richardson anticipates the man who is in custody will be booked into jail later today.
The victim's name is not yet being released pending notification of family members.