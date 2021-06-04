MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish sheriff’s deputies who returned gunfire when a man shot at them last month have returned to regular duty, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said.
The three deputies were placed on paid administrative leave pending an initial review of the May 17 shooting.
State police detectives are still investigating the incident. A final report is not expected for several months, Richardson said.
The accused gunman, Ryzavian Johnson, 23, of Mansfield, was injured in the gun battle. He was treated then booked by state police into the DeSoto Detention Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of marijuana and two counts of aggravated assault. His bonds total $1.6 million.
Deputies responded to Johnson’s home on Sloan Road after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance. Richardson said Johnson told his mother he would kill any deputy who arrived.
While the woman was on the phone with 911, the phone disconnected. A neighbor also called 911 to report hearing gunshots.
As deputies approached the home and started talking to Johnson, he shot at the deputies who returned fire, Richardson said.
No deputies were hurt.