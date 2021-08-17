MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a Texas man who was last seen on Friday in Mansfield.
The sheriff's office said Jeremiah Hampton, 35, of Tyler, Texas, was believed to be traveling from Mansfield to Tyler in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup. The truck was found broken down in Franklin County, Texas.
Hampton has not shown up for work or spoken to his girlfriend or mother since Friday.
To report information, call Lt. Reggie Roe at 318-872-3956.