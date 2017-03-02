A DeSoto Parish deputy has been transported to University Health Hospital in Shreveport following a rear-end crash in Interstate 49, Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said.
Deputy Michelle Crawford is complaining of neck and back pain.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Crawford's patrol SUV suffered facial injuries, Arbuckle said.
State troopers are working the crash near the U.S. Highway 84 exit since a deputy is involved.
Arbuckle said the accident happened as Crawford was slowing down to turn into one of the emergency vehicle crossovers on the interstate. She had on the blinker to signal the turn, he said.
The other driver reportedly told deputies she saw Crawford but looked away and when she looked back she was unable to stop.