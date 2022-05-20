MANSFIELD, La. – A longtime DeSoto Parish physician is no longer employed at DeSoto Regional Health System amid an ongoing federal investigation.
In addition, two other employees also are no longer on the job.
Hospital CEO Todd Eppler confirmed Dr. Jeffrey Evans’ employment ended May 13. Eppler would not say whether Evans was fired or resigned.
“It’s a personnel matter and I can’t comment beyond that,” Eppler said.
The identities and positions of the other two employees were not released.
Asked if the investigation, led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, is continuing, Eppler said, “I’m quite certain it is ongoing.”
He verified the three job losses are connected to the investigation.
Sources told KTBS the investigation centers on the amount of controlled substances being dispensed through prescriptions.
A DEA spokeswoman based in New Orleans confirmed the investigation to KTBS last month but said until the case is adjudicated no details would be released.
Evans, of Mansfield, also confirmed the investigation to KTBS in a brief telephone interview on April 25. Evans said he could not provide additional information because it is a “legal case.”
He did, however, say his medical license was still active.
A check today with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners still lists Evans’ license as active. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy also states his CDS license is current.
Evans is also the elected coroner for DeSoto Parish. That position would not be affected by the DEA investigation unless Evans was convicted of a crime.
State law requires the coroner to be licensed physician. The requirement can be waived if no licensed doctor qualifies to run for the office.
Evans is a 1981 graduate of Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport.