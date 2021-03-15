MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto Parish DOVE students are only weeks into a project where they are building wood duck boxes for sale to the public. But on Monday, their effort got a big boost that will give them statewide attention.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessor participated in a Zoom meeting with the DOVE class and after listening to their sales pitch and watching them in action in their workshop he ordered $4,000 worth of the handmade duck boxes to be placed at state park sites across Louisiana. The sizeable order was met with surprise as the students squealed with excitement and some even jumped up and down.
“I’m going to help y’all sell a bunch more. Y’all have done an incredible job,” Nungessor said.
Construction of the 30-by-24 inch wood duck boxes are just one of the many projects that keep the DOVE students busy throughout the year. DOVE – or DeSoto Occupational and Vocational Education – is a transition program that teaches pre-employment training skills to students with cognitive disability. It allows the students to learn a skill as they prepare for their independence as an adult.
Already, DOVE students can be found working at businesses in the parish. A grant awarded to the school district makes it possible for the students to be paid minimum wage for their work.
Dillon Cotton, one of the DOVE students, told Nungessor the program allows him to “show people all across the world just because you have a condition it doesn’t mean you can’t do anything.”
Brianna London, a Mansfield senior, works with the marketing aspect of the wood duck project and told Nungessor he could get five boxes for $200. According to the price sheet, one box is $50.
Nungessor applauded the “passion” the students exhibited and promised to meet with them in person as soon as it is safe to do so.
Roxane West, special services supervisor, and Superintendent Clay Corley thanked Nungessor for spending time with the students on Zoom. “It means a lot for these kids,” Corley said.
Click here for more information about the duck box prices. To order, email dove@desotopsb.com.