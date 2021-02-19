MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Fire District No. 8 fire trucks parked outside of the dialysis center in Mansfield Friday morning were not there to put out fires but instead pump water into the facility so it could care for its patients today.
The city of Mansfield experienced what was described as significant damage to its water treatment plant during the week's record-breaking artic plunge. Repairs are being made and as of late Thursday water pumps were running at 50 percent. Still, it's expected to take several days before pressure resumes.
That means some Mansfield customers have little to no water. And a water supply is necessary for the life-saving dialysis treatments patients can't miss.
Fire District 8 stepped in to fill that need, and firefighters also cleared snow and ice from the parking area and entrance.
That was not the only helping hand this week. North DeSoto area residents rallied to provide hot meals and water for truckers who were stranded at the Relay Station at Highway 175 and Interstate 49. After taking donated food, snacks and drinks to the truckers -- some of whom had been there since Sunday -- on Thursday night, volunteers went back Friday morning with the most requested item -- coffee, along with homemade biscuits, sausage and muffins.
The water and snacks that were left over were passed out to SWEPCO workers then taken to residents of the Frierson Apartments.
"Everyone has been extremely grateful and expressed that everyone’s love and kindness has renewed their faith. Our community rocks. Please pray for these truckers as they travel to their next destination! God is good," states a social media post.
Elsewhere in DeSoto Parish, repair work continues with the various water districts that are experience outages from burst pipes.
DeSoto Water District No. 1 Administrator John Neilson said Friday morning water was turned off to all customers, even those who had service yesterday, including the Stanley area, Bethel near Logansport and Marshall Road.
Neilson said the system has not been able to meet demands because of so many leaks. He expects it could be next week before water is restored for all customers.
East DeSoto Water System customers say they are without water. South DeSoto Water System, the Rambin-Wallace Water system and Village of Grand Cane Water System are under boil advisories.