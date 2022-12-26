MANSFIELD, La. -- Most government offices will be closed in Mansfield Tuesday as the city of Mansfield has been without water since Friday.
According to an update posted earlier today, the water plant, which is located on the upper end of Toledo Bend, was taken out of service this morning after days of continued problems. A larger pump was needed to increase volume and pressurize lines.
An effort was being made to fill the elevated tanks, a task expected to take up to four hours. Then the customers' lines would need to be pressured again.
As of 6 p.m., customers are still without water.
The DeSoto Parish Police Jury's main office, Office of Community Services, the DeSoto Parish Courthouse, the DeSoto Clerk of Court's Office, DeSoto District Attorney's Office and other Police Jury facilities located in the immediate vicinity will be closed Tuesday.
Mundy Landfill, the parish road department, DeSoto Animal Services and the C.E. Rusty Williams Airport will be open since those facilities are on different water systems and have service.
Parish Administrator Michael Norton said he anticipates all returning to regular hours on Wednesday.
Mansfield residents have not been the only ones in the parish without water. Customers served by DeSoto Waterworks District No. 1 and some communities dependent on the parishwide district have experienced outages.
Earlier Monday, District No. 1 employees were sending water back throughout the entire system and going door-to-door turning off meters where leaks were detected.