MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Police Jury issued a burn ban effective Thursday until further notice.
The ban, however, will not put a damper on Fourth of July plans if those plans include fireworks.
“The burn ban does not apply to the use of fireworks. However, if you do utilize fireworks this holiday weekend, make sure you do so with caution with the understanding we are under a burn ban. Please take precautions as to have access to a water hose or a small container of water to extinguish any fires that may result due to the use of fireworks," parish Administrator Michael Norton said.